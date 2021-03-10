On December 28, 2021, Iowa will mark a major milestone: 175 years of statehood. Throughout 2021, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs invites Iowans of all ages to learn more about the people and places that have shaped the state. Learn more about statewide activities on the State Historical Society of Iowa’s calendar of events, Iowaculture.gov/history. The State Historical Society of Iowa is proud to partner with local history museums and organizations as part of a “local history network.”
On the local scene, many exciting things will be happening in 2021. Heartland Acres Agribition Center and other groups are celebrating “Spring into the Heartland Egg-stravaganza” on Saturday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the Easter Bunny hopping around the grounds. The event this year is FREE. If the weather does not cooperate, the event will be indoors with several groups taking part in the hands-on/giveaway activities.
Heartland Acres’ summer hours run from April 1 through September 30, seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m.
The Buchanan County Freedom Rock is located on the Heartland Acres campus. Most of the 99 counties in Iowa now have a Freedom Rock.
On Saturday, April 10, an indoor “garage sale” will be held in the event center. See Heartland Acres Facebook page for further information and application.
The Wapsipinicon Mill will be on its summer schedule from May 15 through September 18, six afternoon per week from 12 to 4 p.m. with volunteers serving as hosts/hostesses. There will also be an “ongoing flea market” in the mill in May.
If YOU would like to become a member of the Buchanan County Historical Society, call 319 334-4616.
The annual Independence 4th of July celebration is scheduled for July 2 and 3. The Chamber of Commerce will announce the parade route as the event gets closer.
Buchanan County Tourism will again be helpful to all the communities in Buchanan County, helping promote individual towns and their celebrations.
Make sure to visit the Buchanan County Historical Society Wapsi Mill Facebook page where there are new posts called “FRIDAY-Artifact Spotlight” showing old pictures from the archives. You’ll be surprised how Independence and Buchanan County looked in the early years.
Let’s all help to celebrate Iowa’s 175th birthday!
The Buchanan County Historic Preservation Commission is a five-person board appointed by the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors every January. This commission meets quarterly and assists with the National Register program. If you have questions about applying your building or home to the National Register, please call 319 334-4616 for further information.
May is National Preservation month. There are more than 2,000 locations in Iowa that are on the National Register – and 20 sites in Buchanan County. There could be more!
Recently, there was a public meeting regarding the Independence downtown revitalization plan with public input on existing conditions and improvement. Check with the Independence Chamber of Commerce and/or Buchanan County Economic Development for further information.