While Iowa’s family farms are rooted in the tradition of growing grain and raising livestock, many of today’s young farmers are also looking for innovative ways to step into agriculture or build upon their current operation with new products or experiences. To support and promote these young entrepreneurs, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) has launched its second annual Grow Your Future Award with 10 selected semifinalists competing for cash prizes to expand their ag businesses.
From now until December 17, the public can learn more about and help narrow these 10 semifinalists to six remaining competitors by voting for their favorite business at https://iowafarmbureau.wishpondpages.com/iowa-farm-bureau-s-grow-your-future-award-top-10/. Each voter must enter their email address and complete the captcha for their vote to count. Each voter is allowed one vote per day.
Among the finalists is local entrepreneur and Iowa State University student Danielle Youngblut. Danielle owns and operates Gravel Road Sunflowers (GRS), a “u-pick” farm located near Rowley, which allows visitors to hand-select single flowers or their own bouquet.
“I encourage people to vote, and I can’t wait to expand GRS!” said Danielle. “This is such an exciting opportunity to be a part of!”
“Innovation and entrepreneurship are at the heart of Iowa’s farm country, and these young farmers reflect that through the diversity of their businesses,” says Amanda Van Steenwyk, IFBF farm business development manager. “Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to highlight those who seek alternative paths to growing our state’s agricultural heritage, and we hope these entrepreneurs can inspire others to dip their toes in something new.”
After voting closes, the top six finalists will later participate in a virtual “pitch-off” for a panel of judges. The winners will be announced during the virtual IFBF Young Farmer Conference on January 30. The top prize winner will receive a $7,500 cash prize; second place will receive $5,000; and third place will receive $2,500