WEST DES MOINES —The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) Young Farmer Advisory Committee has elected new leaders for 2021-22. These officers and district representatives are committed to uniting young farmers, ages 18-35, throughout the state through engaging programs and events, including the annual IFBF Young Farmer Conference, which draws hundreds of young farmers and agribusiness leaders together to connect and share ideas.
Elected to officer positions were:
- Randy Francois, Buchanan County, chair
- Kristin Plate, Mahaska County, vice chair
- Megan Hansen, East Pottawattamie County, secretary
- Vanessa Trampel, Hancock County, historian
- Dee Pickard, Marshall County, public relations chair
Randy Francois and his wife, Megan, raise grain and hogs on their farm near Masonville. Megan works as a consumer and mortgage lender, and the pair have two young children who keep them busy, in addition to other farm work like hauling manure and delivering feeds. Randy is a graduate of the IFBF Ag Leaders Institute, serves on the Buchanan County Farm Bureau board, and is a past Young Farmer Discussion Meet competition participant.
“The farmers I’ve met from across the state through the Young Farmer Program are innovative, resilient, and forward-thinking,” says Francois. “It’s exciting to see all these great minds come together throughout the year to share ideas related to how to improve the family farm, as well as our local communities, through rural vitality efforts and helping those in need.”
“Our young farmer program has a long history of building strong agricultural and community leaders,” says IFBF President Craig Hill. “These young people see things from a different perspective, take risks, try new things, and even older generations are learning from them. Iowa Farm Bureau is proud to support these farmers who have a passion for agriculture and dare to do more.”
New district representatives joining the committee include Kody and Vanessa Trampel of Hancock County, Sam and Danielle Bennett of Ida County, and Cordt and Krista Holub of Tama County. These new committee members will serve three-year terms as communicators for their districts.
The 2022 Young Farmer Conference will take place January 28-29, 2022. For more information on the Young Farmer Program, visit https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/Farmer-Resources/Farm-Bureau-Leaders/Young-Farmer-Program.