LAMONT – Are you an individual or family looking for an opportunity to buy a decent, affordable home? Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is seeking qualified applicants to purchase a home in Lamont.
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity builds strength, stability, and self-reliance though shelter. Applicants must earn between 30 to 80 percent of the area median income and demonstrate an ability to pay back a monthly mortgage.
When considering Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as an affordable solution to homeownership, ask yourself the following questions:
- Are you currently living in inadequate or cost-burdened housing, where the rental costs are greater than 30 percent of your monthly income?
- Do you have steady monthly income?
- Do you consistently pay your bills each month and manage your debts?
- Have you been denied a conventional mortgage through your bank?
If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, we encourage you to apply today. Contact us and mention that you are interested in the homeownership opportunity in Lamont!
Call the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity office at 319-235-9946 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.webuildhabitat.org.