ROWLEY – Chad and Alissa Gardner created a music venue on their Buchanan County farm called Iowa Farm Concerts. On Friday, June 4, the first concert of the season will take place, and they invite the public to join them. This event will feature local artists Savage Fiddler and New Orleans recording artist Mike Doussan.
“If your family is like ours, we are ready to get outside and enjoy some LIVE music and fresh air,” said owner Chad Gardner. “It will be a great night for all ages, so grab the kids, lawn chairs, and cooler, and head to our farm,” he continued.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and music will start at 6 p.m. Iowa Farm Concerts (the Gardner farm) is located at 2414 310th Street, Rowley. The cost is $10 for adults , $5 for kids age 18 and under, and kids age four and under get in for free. Free parking will be available, too.
Check out @iowafarmconcerts on Facebook for more information or to contact the venue.
Savage Fiddler
Annie Savage grew up as a Suzuki violinist from the age of two and was fortunate to learn to jam and perform from the age of 10 in the bluegrass circles of southeast Iowa and Missouri. She will be touring this season with her band, The Savage Hearts.
Mike Doussan
Mike Doussan is a singer/songwriter and recording artist from New Orleans. Doussan’s relatable lyrics suggest that we are all bound together by the most basic of human emotions and desires.