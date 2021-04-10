GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Safety held a press conference this afternoon and confirmed Sgt Jim Smith #462 was shot and killed last night.
Grundy City Police attempted to pull over a driver known to not possess a valid license. After an initial encounter the driver, Michael Thomas Lang, escaped and fled. He was later found at his home at 305 G Avenue. Additional officers responded including Iowa State Patrol Troopers, including Sgt Smith. Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter and announced their intent to enter. As the officers cleared the first floor Sgt Smith was shot. He was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.
Lang barricaded himself in the house and taunted the police. At one point during an hours-long standoff, Lang was seen holding a black pump-action shotgun. An ISP Tactical Team attempted entry with a newly acquired wheel armored carrier. Lang fired upon the officers and they returned fire striking Lang multiple times. Lang was apprehended and transported the University of Iowa Hospitals. After surgery he was listed in critical condition.
Lang has been charged with one count of murder in the First Degree. The investigation is ongoing.
According the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Sgt Smith, a longtime resident of Independence, Iowa, began his career as a member of the Department of Public Safety’s 19th Basic Academy in 1993. As a Trooper he was first stationed in Fairfield – District 13 and in 1996 relocated to District 10 – Oelwein. According to a 2018 profile, Sgt Smith “consistently performs his duties everyday with the motoring public safety his number one priority, along with having the ‘I can make a difference’ mindset. … Trooper Smith goes above and beyond expectations and is a positive role model for his fellow officers. He has taken on the role of leader with the Area C Tactical Team, devoting time on and off duty, to complete the tactical team mission. Trooper Smith is active and well known in his community, volunteering at school, church, and community events.”
Left at home to grieve him are his wife, Kathy, and two children: Zander, a 2019 graduate of the Independence Jr/ Sr High School and currently attending Missouri Baptist University, where he is majoring in criminal justice, and Jazlyn, a member of the IHS Class of 2021.