INDEPENDENCE – This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger, the One Book One Independence title for 2021, is quickly getting into the hands of our community members. The library would like to remind everyone to keep track of your reading and participation for OBOI 2021 events with the online reading and activity tracker, Beanstack.
Participating in activities and events will earn you the chance to win one of five OBOI 2021 grand prize baskets. Complete 10 activities or events to become an OBOI champion and get a yard sign, bragging rights, and additional prize opportunities! You can access Beanstack via the library website or, if you prefer, pick up a paper copy of the challenge at the library or on the web at https://tinyurl.com/oboi21.
If you have used Beanstack with the summer reading program, last year’s One Book One Independence, or with an Independence Public Library reading challenge, you already have a Beanstack account. If you’ve forgotten your password or need assistance, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.
The grand prize theme baskets are as follows: ice fishing, author William Kent Krueger, Mississippi River for kids, Mississippi River for adults, and Native American.
All OBOI 2021 library programs are free and open to the public. Check the website or pick up a brochure at the library or any of the book locations to find out whether the opportunities are virtual or in-person, as there are some of both. Most virtual programs are only available live during the event and will not be available to watch at a later time.
Some upcoming OBOI 2021 opportunities include river and survival skills, a presentation by the author of This Tender Land, and making candy from the era and setting in the novel:
- Culture, Commerce, and Conservation on the Mississippi River, February 11, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom (registration required), and is with the Mississippi River Museum.
- Ice Fishing and Survival Skills with Buchanan County Conservation, at Fontana Park, February 13, 1 p.m. (registration required).
- An Evening with William Kent Krueger, February 23, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
- A Rock Candy Workshop for Teens, 3 p.m., February 19, at the library (registration required).
For more information regarding upcoming programs and activities, please visit the library website at independenceia.org/library. There are many great opportunities. We hope you’ll join us!