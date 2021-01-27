INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is excited to announce the One Book One Independence (OBOI) 2021 title selection! Through reading, exploring themes, and engaging in activities, the community-wide reading campaign will build a sense of community and encourage relationships while promoting literacy.
The OBOI Citizen’s Committee has chosen William Kent Krueger’s novel, This Tender Land, as the featured title for OBOI 2021!
“The tale I’m going to tell is of a summer long ago. Of killing and kidnapping and children pursued by demons of a thousand names. There will be courage in this story and cowardice. There will be love and betrayal. And, of course, there will be hope. In the end, isn’t that what every good story is about? – William Kent Krueger, This Tender Land
This unforgettable Depression-era story follows four young orphans and is an epic tale filled with courage, determination, and heroism. This Tender Land is set in the heartland in 1932 along the mighty Mississippi. The story begins with Odie and his brother, Albert, as they endure violence at the Lincoln Indian Training School, where they were sent after their bootlegger father was murdered. They escape and travel south on the Mississippi River on a life-changing adventure.
Borrow a copy of This Tender Land at the library or throughout the community at any of these One Book locations: Em’s Coffee, Fabulous Fridays, Falcon Civic Center, S&K Collectibles, or the Little Free Libraries. Borrow a book on the honor system. Then, pass it along to a friend or neighbor or return the book to any of the One Book locations. Large print copies of the book are also available for checkout at the library. Digital copies are available on the ereaders at the library and through BRIDGES for download to your device.
Author William Kent Krueger was raised in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon and attended Stanford University. After that, he logged timber, worked construction, tried his hand at freelance journalism, and eventually researched child development at the University of Minnesota. Krueger will join us for two programs, one about his writing and This Tender Land, and the other about the power of storytelling. There will also be book discussions about the featured title and a read-alike title, Little Heathens.
Other programming related to the themes of the book will be offered in February and March. The Independence Public Library is partnering with museums, authors, and experts to offer virtual and in-person programs. Watch for ice fishing and snowshoeing, rockin’ reptiles, an introduction to sign language, local history about the Depression and Prohibition, as well as opportunities to create, write, and cook!
A big thank-you to the following sponsors of OBOI 2021 – the City of Independence, the Independence Public Library Foundation, and Friends of the Independence Public Library.
Join Odie and the Independence Public Library on this epic journey! For more information, please call 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit tinyurl.com/oboi21.