INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is looking to brighten up your days with “Reading Colors Your World,” the theme for this year’s summer reading program. If you like to read and receive prizes, the summer reading program is for you! There is a program for every age group…babies, children, teens, and adults.
You can register at the library or online through a program called Beanstack. It is linked on the library’s website and Facebook accounts. You can also find it at https://independenceia.beanstack.org. If you would like some assistance registering online, let the library staff know and they will be glad to help you. Log your progress on Beanstack or on a paper log you can pick up at the library.
Earn points and badges when you read and attend events. Babies earn points by doing three of these activities in a day – reading, writing, singing, playing, and talking. Other age groups earn points by reading – read or listen to a book and earn 5 points for every 30 minutes. Also, all ages earn points by participating in or attending events.
The library has an extra challenge for you this summer! They will count all the minutes read during June and July, and compare the children’s hours of reading with the teens/adults hours of reading. Who is going to come out ahead? Come to the library to see how this progresses! The staff also put status updates on Facebook and Instagram. In all, the community goal is a half-million minutes. Do your part to help your age group win, and to meet the community goal of 500,000 minutes!
There are many programs this summer. Most of the programs are virtual, but there are a few in-person programs, too. Hear from local artists and gardeners, join in story times, exercise with Fitness Fridays, cook, bake, get your documents shredded, get creative with a Skittles art project, and more!
The children’s summer programs are made possible primarily through the Viola McMorris Memorial Endowment. Other summer reading program sponsors are the City of Independence, Friends of the Library, the Independence Public Library Foundation, Dairy Queen, Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse, BankIowa, McDonald’s, Burger King, and others. Thank you, sponsors!
Stop in the library, call 319-334-2470, or check out the website https://tinyurl.com/iplsrp21 to learn more details about having a more colorful summer!