INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library (IPL) is proud to be partnering with local businesses for the Imagine Your Story summer reading program. Being able to give back to our community during this time is important to the library. Awarding local gift cards as prizes to our patrons helps support Independence businesses.
All readers who participate in the June and July reading programs receive a small gift. Names are drawn for the teens and adults who completed the program and 30 $20 gift cards will be given away to the winners in June, with the same number of winners for the July reading program!
Prize winners will receive a $20 gift card from one of 20 local businesses. Each of the businesses is a restaurant or retail location.
Angie Andersen, owner of Fabulous Fridays and a prize provider, was pleased and commented, “Together we are stronger. Shopping local keeps our community thriving and strong. Thank you to the Independence library for your support.”
You can still register for the IPL summer reading program on Beanstack, our online reading and activity tracking system, at www.independenceia.beanstack.org, or stop in and pick up a paper reading/activity log at the library. Join in on the fun and support your local businesses at the same time!
If you have any questions or concerns, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call 319-334-2470.