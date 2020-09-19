ROWLEY – Learn about one of Iowa’s premier water trail gateways during a public dedication event of the newly improved Iron Bridge Access at a dedication event scheduled for Saturday, October 3, beginning at 9 a.m. No registration for this part of the activities is required.
The Iron Bridge Access is located at 2707-2 Nolen Avenue, Rowley.
Register for optional field trips on and along the river. The story behind this project has a broad cast of characters who came together to provide a great outdoor recreation venue on the Wapsipinicon River.
Public Dedication
Speakers will briefly describing their partnership roles and how they saw value in the project. Partners include state and private grant programs, dedicated contract workers, local and state leaders, design professionals, and river and trails advocates.