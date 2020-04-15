INDEPENDENCE — Efforts continue to transform the Iron Bridge Access between Independence and Quasqueton into a full-amenity, state-recognized gateway to the Wapsipinicon River. Work, which was suspended as the weather turned cold and snowy last November, picked back up the beginning of April.
Portions of sidewalks and parking have now been paved. On April 9, the new restroom was installed, and forms for the slip-in concrete boat ramp were set to be poured.
Work is moving at a quick pace, with hopes that the full project is ready later this spring. In the meantime, updates and announcements of any closures will be posted on the Buchanan County Conservation Board website – www.buchanancountyparks.com.
During the past 20 years, use of the Iron Bridge Access has greatly increased, largely due to the explosion in popularity of kayaking and other types of paddling. The diversity of users also has increased to include more families and people of all ages, physical needs, and boating abilities. It became obvious in recent years that the old ramp, parking area, and lack of a restroom were not adequate to meet demand for safe and enjoyable water access.
The conservation board responded to with a substantial project that will result in the following:
• An improved concrete boat ramp and “universal launch” to better allow for loading and unloading motorboats and paddle craft. This includes a second ramp and a pedestrian sidewalk. A transfer area allows gear and people to easily transport between the ramp and sidewalk.
• A paved trail that extends under Nolen Avenue to provide access to parking areas at the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. This trail also provides access to more than a mile of maintained woodland trails.
• A reconfigured and enlarged parking area. The new paved parking will include painted parking lanes to alleviate the current parking “free-for-all” and two parking spots for handicap parking.
• Restrooms to better handle human waste.
• Overhead lighting (solar) at the ramp, restroom, and parking area.
Buchanan County Supervisors and Secondary Roads Department also recognized the need to provide additional parking along Nolen Avenue to address additional safety concerns. The parking will tie into the paved trail, providing safe access to users who no longer will try to park on Nolen Avenue or walk across the busy road.
The project will result in the state’s first fully functional gateway access with universal launch on a state-designated water trail. The universal launch provides a platform landing for paddlers as well as the traditional boat ramp, and a connecting transfer area to help with loading and unloading boats.
Iowa DNR Rivers Coordinator Nate Hoogeveen stated the need for such accesses. “It is important that at least some sites around the state are designed and advertised as places for people with varied physical abilities and boating skills to safely access Iowa’s rivers,” he said.
The Wapsipinicon River Corridor at the Iron Bridge Access is the perfect place for this gateway to the river. It features some of the river’s most scenic forested bluffs, abundant wildlife, and quality fishing. The old Iron Bridge structure is on the National Register of Historic Places. Downstream, boaters float past the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Walter House at Cedar Rock State Park. The Wapsi is easy to enjoy while paddling or boating, with few water hazards.
The first step of this project involved a lot of grant writing. The project received the top score in the state from the Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program. Other major funding comes from successful grant applications to the Wellmark Foundation, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, and Buchanan County Community Foundation. Independence Lions Club has donated $500 to the project.
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors and County Engineer Brian Keierleber are supportive of the project, and Assistant County Engineer Alex Davis is providing engineering services. Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete, Inc. in Cascade, Iowa, is the General Contractor for the project.
The access is located at 2707-2 Nolen Avenue, Rowley.