INDEPENDENCE – Word of the killing of Iowa State Patrol (ISP) Sergeant Jim Smith #462 started to spread in the wee hours of Saturday, April 10.
By Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) arranged a press conference in Grundy Center to confirm Sgt. Smith’s death and review the events of the previous evening.
“Last night, Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith died a hero,” said Stephan Bayens, IDPS Commissioner. “He was shot and killed attempting to arrest a barricaded subject…he sacrificed himself protecting others…Sgt. Jim Smith was a protector of the innocent, Sgt. Jim Smith was a guardian of justice, Sgt. Jim Smith was a man of God.”
Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director, Division of Criminal Investigation, spoke next.
According to Mortvedt, at about 7:30 p.m., a Grundy City Police officer pulled over a driver known to not possess a valid license. The driver, Michael Thomas Lang, was heard to say ‘Shoot me,’ several times, and assaulted the officer. A Grundy County deputy arrived next on the scene and ordered Lang to put his hands up. Lang responded, ‘Come get me,’ and fled. He was later found at his home at 305 G Avenue in Grundy Center. Additional officers responded to contain the area.
Mortvedt said that Lang’s father arrived on the scene and informed officers that his son had many guns in the house. Sgt. Smith and other ISP troopers arrived just before 9 p.m. Law enforcement officials set up a perimeter and announced their intent to enter. As the officers were clearing the upstairs of the residence, Sgt. Smith was shot. He was transported a few blocks to Grundy County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.
Meanwhile, Lang barricaded himself in the house and taunted the police, saying he shot Sgt. Smith and he was going to shoot other officers. At one point during an hours-long standoff, Lang was seen holding a black pump-action shotgun.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., an ISP tactical team attempted to make entry into the residence with a newly acquired wheeled armored personnel carrier. During the entry, Lang shot multiple rounds at the personnel carrier. Officers returned fire. Lang was subsequently taken into custody by ISP tactical team members. He was transported the University of Iowa Hospitals. After surgery he was listed in critical condition.
Lang has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree. The investigation is ongoing.
According the Iowa State Patrol, Sgt. Smith, a longtime resident of Independence, began his career as a member of the Department of Public Safety’s 19th Basic Academy in 1993. As a trooper, he was first stationed in Fairfield – District 13. In 1996, he relocated to District 10 – Oelwein. According to a 2018 profile, Sgt. Smith “consistently performs his duties every day with the motoring public’s safety his number one priority, along with having the ‘I can make a difference’ mindset.…Trooper Smith goes above and beyond expectations and is a positive role model for his fellow officers. He has taken on the role of leader with the Area C Tactical Team, devoting time on and off duty to complete the tactical team mission. Trooper Smith is active and well-known in his community, volunteering at school, church, and community events.”
Left at home to grieve Sgt. Smith are his wife, Kathy, and two children, Zander, a 2019 graduate of the Independence High School and currently attending Missouri Baptist University, where he is majoring in criminal justice, and Jazlyn, a member of the IHS class of 2021.
On Sunday, April 11, Sgt. Jim Smith was escorted back to Independence by fellow law enforcement and emergency service departments. Many stories have been shared of how every overpass along the way was full of people – community servants and citizens alike – paying their respects. There were more than 100 cars from all over northeast Iowa, including local law enforcement and EMS departments, in the procession that travelled the last mile to the funeral home. Highway 150 was lined with officers, first responders, Boy Scouts, and citizens, many with flags, some with hands over their hearts, all in solemn silence.
Funeral arrangements have been set and are in Sgt. Smith’s obituary, printed in today’s Bulletin Journal.
The Iowa State Patrol has placed Sgt. Smith’s patrol car at the District 10 Office, located at 15239 35th Street in Oelwein. Items left by mourners will be collected for the family.
Another way to honor Sgt Smith is to help “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” organization. They are looking for volunteers to set up flags along the funeral procession route. They will meet on Wednesday (today), April 14, at 3:45 p.m. at Independence Junior/Senior High School. Volunteers should be able to lift 5 pounds, wear comfortable shoes, and bring gloves. Those with clean pickup trucks are also needed to distribute flags. Volunteers will also be needed to retrieve flags on Saturday morning starting at 9 a.m. again at the high school.
The shooting of Sgt. Smith brings the total to 11 Iowa State troopers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. This is only the second time a trooper has been shot and killed in the line of duty since Trooper Oran Pape on April 29, 1936.
Sgt. Smith is the third law enforcement officer living in Independence to have been killed in the line of duty. The first was Independence Patrolman Pitt McClellan Doxsie. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Patrolman Doxsie was shot and killed while patrolling the downtown part of the city on horseback on October 26, 1897. His body was found in an alley. His murder was never solved.
The second was Officer Harold Humphrey Pearce. Officer Pearce was shot and killed during an escape attempt by a teenage boy he had just arrested on January 5, 1956. The 18-year-old suspect, Warren “Jack” Nutter, was convicted of first-degree murder and received a commuted sentence of life in prison. Nutter remains in Fort Madison Penitentiary and is Iowa’s longest-serving inmate.