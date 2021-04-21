INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week was April 12-17. The occasion was marked by proclamations and activities throughout the state. In Buchanan County, the local office delivered gift bags to community partners, including the Bulletin Journal.
The reusable cloth bags contained candy, a travel mug, balloons, a packet of seeds, a coupon for the Independence Farmer’s Market, and brochures.
“Providing the ‘goodie bags’ during ISU Extension Week, April 12-17, was one way to say thank you to the many volunteers, community leaders, organizations, agencies, and other partners who support our work in Buchanan County,” said Kara Vance, program assistant for Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach. “ISU Extension and Outreach engages Iowans in solving today’s problems and planning for tomorrow. We appreciate the support of the community, and we will continue finding new ways to deliver research-based education and provide information and programming to all Iowans through all stages of life.”
ISU Extension and Outreach (ISUX) is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISUX educational programs at the county level.
ISUX serves Iowans through six program areas: agriculture and natural resources; business and industry; communities; families; 4-h youth development; and continuing education. In Buchanan County, they exhibit the mission of building “a strong Iowa by engaging all Iowans in research, education, and extension experiences to address current and emerging real-life challenges” through 4-H clubs, farm management seminars, Master Gardeners, Farmer’s Market, and the fairly recent Buchanan Chapter of Women, Land & Legacy.
They have been a leading resource on the Emerald Ash Borer, parenting, home finance, farm finance, nutrition, mental health, radon awareness, farm safety, hemp, and how changes in farm bills impact everyone. They have persevered through COVID-19 restrictions, and partnered with other local organizations to provide programs and training (in-person and virtually) this past year and are preparing seminars on our recovery.
For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact the local office at 319-334-7161.