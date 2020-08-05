LAMONT – The Lamont Community Club was able to organize a modified celebration this year, scaling back the annual Lamont Days to Lamont Day. The parade theme this year was “It Is What It Is,” which brought forth a fun eclectic mix of parade floats.
In addition to the parade, Grace United Methodist Church held a bake sale in city hall, a raffle was held, items for a silent auction were in city hall and on Bush Street, and there were sidewalk chalk drawing activities for kids. After the parade, a bags tournament as held. Also on hand were the Food’s Here Mobile Food Truck and Farmer Derick “OneRoot” Perkins.
During the afternoon, Heart Beat DJ Jarrod Lamphier entertained the crowd. In the evening, live music featuring Adam Griffin capped off the celebration.