INDEPENDENCE – B.A.S.S. (Bass Anglers Sportsman Society) recently named 47 top student-athletes across the country to its 2021 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team.
Jackson Toale of the Independence High School Bass Club was named as an honorable mention from Iowa. This marks the second year in a row for Toale, as he was selected to the All-State Fishing Team last year.
The student-athletes were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement, leadership in conservation, and community service.
To be considered for the all-state fishing team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher, or other school official. Students enrolled in grades 10 through 12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of high school all-state anglers,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. “These young people represent the future of our sport and are truly the best of the best, excelling not only on the water, but also in academics, conservation initiatives, and community service.”
“Each year the world’s largest bass organization, Bassmaster, looks for young men and women to crown an All-American,” said Todd Reed, Bass Club coach. “These individuals love to fish but are also school and community leaders. Jackson is all three of these, and represents the Indee Bass Club very well. He is a great leader for younger kids to look up to in the classroom, on the athletic fields, and out on the water fishing.”
“I would like to thank the Bassmaster high school organization for choosing me to be named as an all-state honorable mention,” said Toale. “More importantly, I would also like to thank some of the people who helped me achieve this accomplishment. I would like to thank Todd Reed for helping create the Indee Bass Club. I would also like to thank Andy Sommerfelt, Kevin Christensen, and my dad, Randy Toale, for taking me fishing over the past year and for teaching me along the way. Last but not least, I would like to thank my tournament partner and one of my best friends, Dalton Hoover. Without these people, I would not be able to have the successes that I have had throughout my high school fishing career.”
The local bass club is entering its fifth year of existence. The club is open to any student entering 7th grade through 12th grade in the Independence community. Meetings occur the first Friday of each month during the school year in Room 312 at the high school. Local sponsors helping to fund the club include the Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Klever Concrete, BankIowa, Hank’s Live Bait and Tackle of Waterloo, and Scheels of Cedar Falls. All have made contributions to the club for the 2021 season.
According to Reed, students will have the opportunity to fish in five club events located at Big Woods Lake, Lake Delhi, two on the Wapsipinicon River, and an online event where students pick where they want to fish. Trophies will be given away to the top place finishers and randomly selected anglers receive rods/reels, tackle, and other fishing-related items at each event. Visit Independence High School Bass Club on Facebook for more information.