INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross is inviting you to start the New Year by giving back and helping to save lives by donating blood. A blood drive is scheduled for Monday, January 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence.
Please take the time to read the article “Donating blood during COVID-19” by Josie Fischels in the Saturday, January 2, issue of the Independence Bulletin Journal.
Donating blood products is essential to community health, and the need for blood products is constant. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. All Red Cross staff, volunteers, and donors are required to wear a mask or face covering.
Again, we are asking that blood donors schedule an appointment before they go to the blood drive on January 18 in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. This allows us to regulate the number of people present at one time. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated. A donor can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki at 319-334-6520.
You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass at check-in. For more information on Rapid Pass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
Our dedicated blood donors are the best witnesses to show humanity that they are able and willing to roll up a sleeve to help those in need. If you have recovered from COVID-19, schedule to donate your convalescent plasma. In just a few short months, the Red Cross has established a process to identify, qualify, collect, and distribute lifesaving convalescent plasma.