INDEPENDENCE – It started out as a way to practice with a new lead singer, and it became a much-needed concert and fundraiser.
BlueTone Jazz Collective introduced Felicia Smith-Nalls at an afternoon concert held in the parking lot of the Trendy Tulip on June 13. Not only did the “Feed Your Soul” event attract a jazz-loving crowd, it also raised $511 for the “Champs Feed the Mustangs” summer meal program for youth.
Helping to raise the funds were Ryan Halbur of Iowa Creations, Joe’s Pizza, State Farm Insurance, and American Family Insurance.
“It was a really nice day,” said Jim Peters of the ensemble. “We enjoyed the people coming by and the support from local businesses.”
To hire the band, contact Peters at Bluetonejazzcollective@gmail.com or 319-327-0558.