JESUP – Despite the social distancing protocol people are following during the COVID-19 outbreak, the need for blood donations continues to be a high priority for hospitals around the nation. The Jesup Community Blood Drive will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at the American Legion Hall in Jesup.
Did you know that less than 10 percent of the eligible U.S. population donates blood each year? Set up your lifesaving appointment today by doing one of the following:
- Text: LIFESERVE to 999-777
- Call: 800-287-4903
- Visit: lifeservebloodcenter.org
- Contact: Monica Bengston at 319-415-5275
Thank you for your support!