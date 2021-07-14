INDEPENDENCE – Thirteen members of the Jesup High School class of 1960 gathered to celebrate their 61st class reunion on Friday, July 9, with lunch at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence. Three spouses joined in the celebration.
There were 51 members in the graduating class in 1960.
The list of deceased classmates includes Thomas Baldwin, Sandra Broad Kuebler, Robert Clayton, Mary Close Hill-Graves, Diane Craft Mether, Lois Gosse Hagedorn, Betty Hertzberg Ziegenhorn, Sylvia Hertzberg Spykerman, Rex Jensen, Frank McDonald, Marlene Kerkove Ohl, Tracy Mead, Ronald Mumm, Delbert Pint, Craig Poyner, and Dennis Bernorden.