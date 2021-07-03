JESUP – There’s so much new and exciting at the 2021 Jesup Farmers Day celebration (July 8, 9, 10), that it’s hard to know where to begin!
Let’s start with the really big news!
The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit is returning to Jesup 20 years after the attack on the Twin Towers in New York where 343 first responding firefighters lost their lives.
This exhibit first came in Jesup in 2016. It is newly renovated and updated, and provides 1,000 square feet of exhibits and memories. What’s more, there will be four retired New York City firefighters who accompany the exhibit and can tell their own personal stories of that tragic and historic day. Two of these four will be the same firefighters who came to Jesup five years ago.
The four NYC firefighters have been invited to be grand marshals of the Great Jesup Farmers Day Parade on Saturday, July 10. But they will not be alone leading that parade. All first responders and front-line workers in the area have been invited to stand with them as grand marshals of this year’s parade. That means firefighters from Jesup, elsewhere in Buchanan County, surrounding counties, and beyond. That means first responders from ambulance crews in Jesup, Buchanan County, surrounding counties, and more. That means police officers from Jesup, Buchanan County, surrounding counties, and more. That means doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists – medical personnel of all kinds from Jesup, Buchanan County, surrounding counties, and more.
These front-line heroes will be followed in the parade by individual and family volunteers who are willing to walk the parade carrying one or more of the names of all 343 NYC firefighters who died on September 11, 2001. At the parade’s conclusion, those names will be posted on the lawn of the Presbyterian church across the street from where the exhibit will be parked on 6th Street in front of the library.
To volunteer to walk in the parade honoring those firefighters who died, please contact Parade Director Jim McCarty at 319-290-3909.
Don’t miss seeing the replica of the NYC Memorial reflecting pool, created by Donny Jacobsen of Jesup, while there. And see an amazing American flag art piece created by Alan Wright from worn-out fire hose donated by the Jesup Fire Department.
Before the parade, before Farmers Day even starts on Thursday, July 8, everyone in Jesup and the surrounding area can help welcome this exhibit to Jesup. The exhibit truck will be arriving in Jesup at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. It will be escorted from Manchester to Jesup by a parade of vehicles, including the Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group. Thousands of personal flags will be given out to spectators who wish to welcome the arrival of the exhibit and firefighters.
The Highway 20 overpass at Jesup is one place that people can gather to view and welcome the exhibit, then all along Benson Shady Grove Avenue to South Street, then west on South Street to Main Street, then north on Main Street to Hawley Street, then west on Hawley Street to 6th Street and the library corner. Once the exhibit reaches Jesup’s streets, they will be welcomed by a parade of more than 500 full size 3’x5’ flags erected on flagpoles on both sides of the street – spaced out 40’ apart. These 500 flags were donated by Matt and Shana Seastrand of Legacy’s Bar & Grill in Jesup. The flag poles were also donated, and a permanent metal carrier/storage bin for the flags and poles was created by Donny Jacobsen.
This will be a Farmers Day no one will forget!
Welcome the 9/11 Exhibit on Wednesday, July 7; the exhibit opening ceremony is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 8; the exhibit will be open Thursday evening, Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10.
Jesup’s Farmers Day is offering many new free entertainment options this weekend, July 8-10, besides the 9-11 Never Forget Exhibit.
The “Sail the High Seas” Escape Room is an adventure with a pirate theme. Can you escape in time to prevent “walking the plank?” It will be located just north of City Hall on 6th Street.
Mobile Lazer Tag, offered by Hick’s Place of rural Cedar Falls, will transform West Park into a bunker-laden adventure where each participant tries to stop all the others before they are stopped with harmless laser guns.
The GameLiner, also offered by Hick’s Place, will offer an air-conditioned alternative to the out of doors, with a variety of sports, racing, and other video games played in pairs, up to eight people at a time. All ages are invited to the GameLiner, which will also be located in West Park.
These three venues will all be open the same time as the Never Forget Exhibit: Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 1 to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Also new this year will be the Big Bang Bubbles show from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the west end of the park. Who doesn’t enjoy bubbles? You, your family, and friends can make bubbles together like you’ve never seen, using huge wands, many selected from other countries. Who knows, you might even learn something about bubbles!
Another brand-new event this year is the Game Show Gurus at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the pavilion. Would you like to participate in an age-appropriate Trivia Blitz? Or win prizes from the Jesup Chamber of Commerce for “Win It in a Minute?” A professional host with 30 years of experience promises a lot of fun for contestants and spectators at this also free event.
Besides all this new entertainment, many traditional offerings continue at Farmers Day – almost all of them free!
On Thursday, the chamber’s free pork sandwich meal; the carnival and midway, the beer garden, children’s parade, square dance, prince and princess contest, French-fry eating contest, plus Balvanz and Powers live music in the pavilion.
On Friday, there will be the carnival, fancy hat show, beer garden, Noa Marting Gym tumbling demonstration, plus Church of Cash followed by Noah and the Hitchhikers in the pavilion.
On Saturday, the 5K run, the Great Farmers Day Parade, carnival, domestic arts show, bean bag tournament, Bosco/Indee City Band, children’s games, talent show, children’s tractor pull, plus the Buck Hollow Band, then Bill Chrastil, then the Ethan Bell Band all in the park pavilion.
The only things at Farmers Day that aren’t free to all comers are: local organization food booths, the carnival midway and rides, and the beer tent. Otherwise it’s free entertainment, free admission, free parking – and lots of fun. Come to Jesup July 8-10!
And if you’re still around on Sunday, after the carnival packs up, come to the Bill Chrastil Community Gospel Hour and Ice Cream Social in the pavilion from 2 to 3 p.m. – a fitting finale for a family-fun Farmers Day!