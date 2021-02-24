JESUP – The Jesup FFA Chapter is celebrating FFA Week with several activities.
- Tuesday: Truck Tuesday
- Wednesday: Sub-District Contest
- Thursday: Flannel Day
- Friday: Blue & Gold Day and Soup Supper
The soup supper is open to the public, but will be carryout/delivery (within Jesup) only. The $10 meal includes 16 ounces of soup, a meat-and-cheese sandwich, carrots and celery, crackers, and a dessert. Soup choices are chicken noodle, chili, and cheesy potato (with no meat). The supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.
PAST ACTIVITIES
Jesup FFA Holiday Party
By Brezlyn Grote-Van Ree
The Jesup FFA Chapter took a trip to Waterloo to bowl and enjoy pizza at Cadillac XBC for having such a great FFA year. The chapter paid for members to bowl for 1.5 hours and have supper. The chapter members had a blast, and we all came together as a chapter to have fun. This event took place on February 6, 2021.
Jesup FFA Annual Fruit Sales
By Luke Wall
Every fall the Jesup FFA holds their annual fruit, meat, and cheese fundraiser. The profit that comes from this fundraiser is utilized for FFA dues, state and national conventions, local FFA events, and much more. Luke Wall was the top seller for the chapter this fall and sold just over $4,000. This makes Luke the top salesman for 3 years in a row. Some of our other members sold over $1,000 and those members were Phillip Sommerfelt, Natalie Evans, and Klair Kite. Thank you to the community for your continued support of our program!
Legislative Symposium
By Peter Thoma
On Tuesday, February 16, Phillip Sommerfelt, Kyle Thoma, Peter Thoma, and Sam Yexley from the Jesup FFA Chapter traveled to Ankeny and to Des Moines to listen to Secretary Mike Naig and President of the Iowa Farm Bureau Craig Hill at the FFA Enrichment Center. Then they headed to the capitol building to see Governor Kim Reynolds sign a proclamation officially stating that the following week is National FFA Week. At the capitol, FFA members had the chance to talk to legislator Craig Johnson about agriculture and let him know who they were and what they were about.