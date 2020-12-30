(Originally published on February 26. Edited for space.)
CONRAD – The Jesup J-Hawk girls’ basketball team is heading to state after a big win Saturday night, 53-47, over a high-powered Roland-Story Norsemen team.
Roland-Story averages more than 27 3-point attempts per game (the second most in the state). In order to limit their opportunities from beyond the arc, Jesup used a man-to-man defense with very little help. This cut down the Norsemen’s drive-and-dish openings, which was obvious they were trying to do. Roland-Story lives and dies by the 3-point shot and, in this contest, it was the latter.
Payton McHone was a beast on the boards. In the first quarter alone, McHone had four offensive rebounds. A McHone offensive rebound and put-back, plus a foul, gave the J-Hawks a 16-3 lead with just over a minute left in the first frame. At the end of one quarter, Jesup had a 17-8 lead.
Leading the way for the J-Hawks was Payton McHone with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Also scoring 13 points was Brianna Lingenfelter. Amanda Treptow had 11 points and 7 rebounds, while dishing out 4 assists. Brittany Lingenfelter added 11, and Laney Pilcher contributed with 4 points. Rounding out the scoring for Jesup was Allison Flaharty with 1 point.
With the win, the 2019-2020 J-Hawks girls are now the all-time winningest team in school 5-on-5 history (20-4). The last time the Jesup girls went to state in basketball was the 1999-2000 season when they lost in the first round to North Cedar, 48-35.
UP NEXT
The J-Hawks will travel to Des Moines on Monday, March 2 for a first-round game.