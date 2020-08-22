CLIVE – A Jesup man who won a $50,000 lottery prize said he didn’t realize right away that he’d won big.
Gilbert Marsh, 79, won the 16th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Music Station, 709 1st Street W, in Independence.
Marsh scratched the ticket when he got home and began tallying the completed words on his ticket.
“I just scratched it and then I started counting,” he recalled on Tuesday as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “I got up to eight. And then I counted again, and got up to nine. And then I threw it at her. She counted and it was 10.”
His wife, Cheryl, thought he’d won a top prize, but urged him to get further verification.
“I had him go over to our son’s (house) and have him verify it,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
Marsh and his wife plan to use the winnings to pay bills, buy a new roof for their home, and repair their truck.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.53. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
About the Iowa Lottery
Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $4.6 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds have four main purposes in Iowa. They provide help for our state’s veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund; support through the Iowa Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund for the surviving family members of Iowa peace officers and firefighters who die in the line of duty; help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund; and backing for the Vision Iowa program, which was implemented to create tourism destinations and community attractions in the state and build and repair schools.