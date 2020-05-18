Jodi Grover announced today her run for the Iowa House in District 64, which includes most of Fayette and Buchanan counties. House District 64 is currently held by Representative Bruce Bearinger, who recently decided not to run for re-election after accepting a job as the Dean of Agriculture, Animal Science, and Computer Technology with Northeast Iowa Community College.
“It’s crucial we elect someone to the state house who will be a strong advocate for rural Iowans. We have seen a steady decline in public school funding, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and vitality of Main Street businesses in rural and small town Iowa for far too long,” said Grover.
Grover is a Teacher Educator Coordinator--Lead at Upper Iowa University where she oversees the teacher education program in Fayette and regional center programs in Des Moines, Waterloo, and Bettendorf. Jodi is a board member of the Iowa Association of Colleges for Teacher Education and clerked in the Iowa Senate for Senator Brian Schoenjahn. She is a member of the Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters, and is a Lector at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Additionally, Jodi volunteers as a bell ringer for the Buchanan County Salvation Army.
“I want to thank my friend Representative Bearinger for all the wonderful work he has done on behalf of our community these past years and congratulate him on his new position. If elected, I’ll work hard every day to ensure my colleagues in Des Moines don’t forget about us up here in rural Iowa and provide the type of support our district has earned.”
Jodi graduated from East Buchanan High School, Hawkeye Community College, and Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education and a Master of Education degree. While Bruce Bearinger will appear on the June 2nd primary ballot, a convention will then be held to determine the Democratic nominee in District 64 following the primary election.
