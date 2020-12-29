(Originally published on March 11. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – Roger Johnson has been a fixture at the Independence Bulletin Journal for more than a year, where he has served as the office manager and as an ad rep for a few large accounts. Last December, he began covering local sports after the Bulletin Journal’s previous sports editor, Mike Thomas, left for a job closer to home in Missouri.
Recently, Roger has added another title to his job description here – sports director.
“Being the new sports director at the BJ brings a lot of new challenges and responsibilities. I’m a one-person sports department, so I have my hands full to make sure that all the area schools are accounted for in coverage. It’s my job to find the story behind the story, too, because it’s not just a game to [the people in] these communities,” he said.
…
“I truly believe that one of the happiest relationships in society is between sports and the public. What I like about this job is, sports is ideologically safe. It doesn’t offend people, [it] boosts school pride, and contributes to the overall well-being of the community. Sports coverage is popular, and has been for 100 years. People want to read about their hometown teams,” he stated.
…
“I want the public to know that if they hear of anything they think is ‘newsworthy’ in sports in the community or about someone from the community, to please get in contact with me,” he said.