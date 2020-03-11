INDEPENDENCE – Roger Johnson has been a fixture at the Independence Bulletin Journal for more than a year, where he has served as the office manager and as an ad rep for a few large accounts. Last December, he began covering local sports after the Bulletin Journal’s previous sports editor, Mike Thomas, left for a job closer to home in Missouri.
Recently, Roger has added another title to his job description here – sports director.
“Being the new sports director at the BJ brings a lot of new challenges and responsibilities. I’m a one-person sports department, so I have my hands full to make sure that all the area schools are accounted for in coverage. It’s my job to find the story behind the story, too, because it’s not just a game to [the people in] these communities,” he said.
Back in December, Roger began a stint as the paper’s sports correspondent.
From Photos to Stories
Before the jump to writing about sports, Roger and his camera were a fixture at track, tennis, baseball, softball, football, and other sporting events, taking photos when the sports editor was covering a game somewhere else.
“This all started with snapping a few photos at athletic events. I just wanted to help the paper in any way that I could and, at the same time, be involved in sports. We lost our sports editor and, being a huge fan of basketball, I jumped at the opportunity to write about a sport that I loved dearly,” he said.
“[So,] I was off to work covering boys’ and girls’ basketball and writing not-so-good articles. It was tricky at first, because I’d never been able to put my thoughts about basketball onto paper before. There was a difficulty that came with my duties as a ‘sports correspondent’ that I couldn’t wrap my head around,” Roger continued.
Roger’s colleagues saw how much he enjoyed covering local sports, despite the long hours of working in the office during the day and covering games at night. They saw his passion for athletics and the local communities.
“After my first few published pieces, I got feedback from both my editors and my family and friends, mostly constructive. Seeing and hearing encouraging words from everyone really made me feel better about myself. I got to express my knowledge to others and get interesting conversations out of my work.
“The progress I made in just a few weeks is what brought me to a decision I thought I’d never make,” Roger said.
“I truly believe that one of the happiest relationships in society is between sports and the public. What I like about this job is, sports is ideologically safe. It doesn’t offend people, [it] boosts school pride, and contributes to the overall well-being of the community. Sports coverage is popular, and has been for 100 years. People want to read about their hometown teams,” he stated.
Coverage Area
“My goal here is to provide the coverage for the Mustangs, Buccaneers, and J-Hawks that these kids and coaches deserve. I still have news clippings from when I was in high school. Mostly pictures of me sitting on the bench, but hey, it’s a time I will never forget. And I can only hope that I can be a part of creating and maintaining memories for these kids for a lifetime.
“I want the public to know that if they hear of anything they think is ‘newsworthy’ in sports in the community or about someone from the community, to please get in contact with me,” he said.