INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County ISU Extension & Outreach is helping you and your kids get creative this summer. Rachel DeBoer, 4-H summer intern, is hosting a Fourth of July string art project for all area youth.
The registration deadline is Monday, June 15. Class size, limited to 10, is filling up fast! The cost for each kit is $10 and includes all supplies and step-by-step instructions with pictures.
Youth who submit photos of the completed project by July 30 will also be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or rjdeboer@iastate.edu.