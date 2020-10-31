INDEPENDENCE – Independence Jr/Sr High School is looking to end its use of the district’s current hybrid education plan around the time of Thanksgiving break, which begins on Tuesday, November 24. This announcement was made Wednesday in a letter from John Howard, jr/sr high school principal, to parents, guardians, and students in grades 7-12.
In the letter, Howard states, “Throughout the course of the last month, our staff and students have done a great job in adjusting both teaching and learning. In addition, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly among students and staff, and fewer students have been quarantined during this time. In essence, based on these criteria, the hybrid plan at Independence Jr/Sr High School has been effective.
“Given this fact, administration has decided to continue utilizing our current hybrid plan through Thanksgiving break (November 24). On or near that date, we will decide our approach for the rest of the first semester and communicate to you and other stakeholders. We know many students and families want to return to school at full capacity, but it is simply not prudent for every student to return at this time given the effectiveness of our hybrid plan in terms of academic success and health/safety benefits,” Howard said.
ICSD COVID-19 Dashboard
According to Thursday’s numbers in the ICSD’s COVID-19 Dashboard (available on the school’s website (www.independence.k12.ia.us), 33 students and two staff members in grades PK-12 are currently isolating/quarantining. The number of positive cases among students and staff district-wide (see accompanying chart) is between four and 20.
The non-specific number is based on guidance from the Department of Education, which states, “School with five or fewer cases should not provide a specific count, but can confirm there are cases within the school population.” So, whenever ICSD has fewer than six students or staff in one of its building testing positive, the dashboard will say “1-5.”
Positivity Rate
The 14-day rolling positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in Buchanan County is 11.9 percent. The rate in Benton County, where some ICSD students reside, is 12.9 percent. Please note the these numbers change more than once a day.
The rates in other counties in the area are:
- Fayette – 7.8 percent
- Delaware – 22 percent – second highest in the state
- Linn – 10.5 percent
- Black Hawk – 13.7 percent
- Clayton – 14.5 percent
- Bremer – 11.8 percent
The county with the highest positivity rate, as of Thursday, is Cass (22.2 percent). The lowest rate – 4.6 percent – is in Ringgold County.
Hybrid Learning Plan
The hybrid learning plan, based on A/B days, began on September 28. In it, half of students attend classes in person on Monday and Wednesday (A days), and half on Tuesday and Thursday (B days). Fridays are attended alternately by each group, and there is a two-hour early dismissal. Days students aren’t in class mean they are expected to complete assignments, projects, and homework and/or join in virtually.