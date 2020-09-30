INDEPENDENCE – Chef Avah Julich, 11, won the chili cook-off for the third year in a row with her white bean and chicken chili with tequila and lime on the side.
Other vendors preparing special chilis were:
- Mariana Lawrence with a shredded beef-based chili
- Ginny Schmitz with a ground beef-based chili
- Derick Perkins with a spicier chili;
- Melody Voelker with a chili using pork and venison
Cornbread and desserts were supplied by market vendors as well.
This Saturday, October 3, is Soup Day. Five vendors are making soups for market patrons to taste.
The last day of the regular market season will be October 10. LACES (Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life) will sponsor Chet Reagan for the Second Saturday Series. Reagan, a science teacher in the Oelwein School District, will be playing his ukulele for sing-along songs in rock, country, pop, bluegrass, and folk music.
Next year’s farmer’s market season will be May 15, 2021, to October 9, 2021.
According to market manager Roxanne Fuller, a winter market is not planned this year due to coronavirus concerns.