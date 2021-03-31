INDEPENDENCE – The Independence junior high band presented a spring concert on Monday, March 29, in the auditorium of the junior/senior high school.
Karl Smith, band director, led the members through three pieces:
- “Cimarron Overture” by Mark Williams
- “Ghosts in the Graveyard” by Scott Watson
- Highlights from “The Little Mermaid,” arranged by Michael Sweeney
Listeners of a certain age may have recognized “Cimarron Overture” from the movie “The Cowboys” starring John Wayne, among others.
In addition to kettle, bass, and snare drums, the percussion section enjoyed using a variety of cymbals, whistles, and other noisemakers, especially during the “Ghosts in the Graveyard” piece.
The last selection of the evening brought to mind several scenes from the movie “The Little Mermaid.”
Although a short concert, as it featured only the junior high band, it was very well done, especially considering the musicians and the director had to wear masks and maintain social distancing.