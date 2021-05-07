INDEPENDENCE – The 7th and 8th grade band from Independence Junior High treated family members to a live musical experience on Thursday evening called the “Spring Into Summer” concert. Under the direction of Karl Smith, the 7 – 8 band director, the students performed three songs:
- “Barnburner” by Michael Store
- “Cyclone” by Michael Oare
- “The Red Cape” by James Meredith
The band is composed of 39 members.
Before leading the band in the final number of the evening, Mr. Smith addressed the crowd.
“Thank you again, everyone for coming out tonight. These students have worked so hard to prepare for tonight’s concert. Our last concert was March 30, and to get this – all of this – music ready is a tribute to them and their hard work, and throughout this year.
“What a year for everyone. They have been troopers, so resilient, so flexible. And I told them today, people who have made everyone’s life around you so much better during this time of trouble, thank you to everyone. Your support of the students and the support of the other fine arts and music groups is absolutely fantastic.”