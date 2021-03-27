INDEPENDENCE – On Monday night, parents and children alike enjoyed a musical stroll down memory lane at the junior high choir concert at the Independence Junior/Senior High School gymnasium. The concert, titled “Disney Favorites,” was a fun show. The list of songs struck a chord with anyone who was a child, or who was raising one, going back to 1989, when “The Little Mermaid,” the oldest of the movies represented during the evening, came out in theaters.
Directed by Aja Baskerville, the musical lineup of songs from animated Disney movies included:
- “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from “The Lion King,” with a spoken solo by Levi DeBoer
- “Reflections” from “Mulan,” performed by the girls only and featuring soloists Jenna Schmadeke and Presley Clendenen
- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” performed by the boys only
- “Disney Movie Ballads,” including “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” (solo by Sofia Leon), “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid,” and “Beauty and the Beast” from “Beauty and the Beast”
Sixty-one students participate in the choir.
Before the final song of the evening, Miss Baskerville thanked Ashley Grimm for livestreaming the concert on the Independence Band Boosters’ Facebook page, Jonathan Roder for recording the event, the music department for setting up for the concert, and the audience for their support.
“It feels good to sing in front of people we care about,” she said. “It’s great to be here in person.”
She also invited the audience to sing along on the last song.
“If you want to sing quietly, you totally can,” she said with a smile.
The choir and audience also sang “Happy Birthday” to audience members “Andrew and Lisa.”