(Originally published on March 7.)
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Junior High School Band was recently selected to represent all 3A/4A middle school concert bands at the Iowa Bandmasters State Conference in Des Moines. Performances will take place at the 93rd Iowa Bandmasters Association (IBA) Conference on May 14-16, 2020, at the Des Moines Marriot Downtown.
This 61-student ensemble is under the direction of Karl Smith. This is their fourth appearance at the Iowa Bandmasters Conference, having previously performed in 1994, 1997, and 2005.
This year, eight Iowa middle and high school bands have been selected to perform at the Iowa Bandmasters Association Conference, held each year in Des Moines. Bands submit recordings in early January and are selected by a listening panel through a blind audition process. These bands are considered the premier performing ensembles in Iowa schools, and selection to perform at the IBA Conference is one of the highest honors awarded for any band in the state.
Groups selected represent elementary/beginning bands, 1A/2A middle school bands, 3A/4A middle school bands, 1A high school bands, 2A high school bands, 3A high school bands, 4A high school bands, middle and high school jazz bands, and adult community bands.