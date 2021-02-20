Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Fair Manager Molly Dennie has announced ticket sales for country music star Justin Moore’s concert on Thursday, July 8, may be obtained by visiting https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/justin-moore-bcf-2021/pre-sale. Dennie states the link will be easily accessible via the fair website, www.buchanancountyfair.org.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 22. Grandstand tickets are $37. Track tickets are $50.

Details for a second concert during fair week are pending.

The Buchanan County Fair is scheduled for July 6 – 10, 2021.

