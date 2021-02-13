INDEPENDENCE – On Friday, the Buchanan County Fair Association announced the headliner for the first of two concerts taking place during the 2021 fair. Justin Moore will be playing on the mainstage on Thursday, July 8. Tickets go on sale on February 22.
Chart-topping powerhouse Justin Moore is known for hit songs “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Somebody Else Will,” and his latest, “Why We Drink.” In 2014, Moore landed the coveted New Artist of the Year trophy at the ACM Awards. In 2016, he dropped his third consecutive No. 1 record.
Stay tuned for more information about the 2021 Buchanan County Fair, including details on the second concert!