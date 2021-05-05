INDEPENDENCE – Dogs and trainers for a Dogs for Law Enforcement K-9 Seminar started their week-long training by meeting at Pipestone / Family Animal Care on Monday.
The primary focus will be training and certification for K-9 teams in the areas of patrol, narcotics, explosives, and tracking / trailing.
About 50 teams from all over Iowa, plus Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, are in attendance. They will be using the MHI campus, Cromwell Unit, and other area locations to run scenarios. Later this week, they will have an awards banquet to honor the top teams.