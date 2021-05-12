INDEPENDENCE – About 50 dogs and trainers attended a Dogs for Law Enforcement (DLE) K-9 Seminar in Independence last week.
Based in Houston, Texas, DLE is a non-profit organization that raises money for K9 programs and offers seminars nationwide for K9 officers and trainers.
Independence Patrolman and Master Trainer Chris Cass started planning for the event eight to 10 weeks prior to its start. K9 officers and handlers came from all over Iowa, plus Indiana, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Although a master trainer, Officer Cass and his K9 partner, Tyton, only participated in some of the scenarios and did not lead any of the classes.
The primary focus of the event was on training and certification for K9 teams in the areas of patrol, narcotics, explosives, and tracking/trailing.
“Scenarios included traffic stops, building searches, high-risk stops, officer protection, bomb scenarios, narcotics scenarios, and violent behavior,” said Officer Cass.
The Independence Fire Department and Iowa DNR Conservation Officer Dakota Drish also assisted with acclimating K9s and handlers to working from a boat. They used the landing at Three Elms Park to access the Wapsipinicon River for a couple of days.
Banquet and Thanks
At the awards banquet on Thursday night, plaques were presented to outstanding K9 teams.
- “Narcotics Sniff-Off” challenge – handler Jeremy Dodge and K9 Berit
- “Patrol Dog” competition – handler Casey Cox and K9 Rico
- “Explosive Detection” – handler Dustin Lindaman and K9 Liberty (Waterloo PD)
Officer Cass also thanked the trainers and presented plaques of appreciation to several supporters of the event, including Doug Cue (financial support), Michelle Ohrt and Katie O’Loughlin (lunches), Baily Dudley of Family Animal Care (facilities and treat bags), Assistant Fire Chief Blake Hayward (boat training), and DNR Conservation Officer Dakota Drish (boat training).
“It was an awesome experience to be able to put together such a great event,” said Officer Cass. “Being a master trainer for the DLE organization has not only been a great experience in my life, but also a memorable one, too. I look forward to being a part of it for many years to come. I live and work in a community and county that truly support good law enforcement and our K-9 programs, and I am forever grateful for that. The number of smiles, waves, handshakes, etc., that all of my attending members experienced in our community was unbelievable.”
Cass went on to thank several other entities and people who helped make the week go smoothly.
“This event wouldn’t have been possible without the amount of help from Charlie McCardle [MHI security officer], MHI staff, Pipestone and Family Animal Care staff, Bill Versluis at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse, Katie and Michelle, and Doug and CN Railroad for the donations, and Rydell for letting us borrow cars.”
Cass also thanks Heartland Acres Event Center and Brian Bell, Comfort Inn & Suites, and Special Agent Tom Skinner from the CN Railroad.
“Also, the support from my wife during all the time away from home that it takes to not only plan this week, but also being gone 15 to 18 hours a day while it takes place,” Officer Cass said. “It’s a long, stressful week that has the most positive reward – hanging with great friends and awesome police dogs. I’m already looking forward to next year, as are all of our members!”
For more information on supporting K9 Officer Tyton, contact Officer Cass at the Independence Police Department.
For more information on DLE, visit their website, dogsforlawenforcement.org.