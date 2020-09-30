FAYETTE – Five Upper Iowa University (UIU) graduates were recognized Monday as part of UIU’s virtual Peacock Strong homecoming celebration through October 3. The alumni were recognized for their professional accomplishments as emerging alumni, or through service to the university, community, or country.
- Service to University Award: Jeff Stavnes – class of 1976
- Professional Accomplishment Award: Rick McGeough – class of 1968
- Service to Country Award: John Welch – class of 2017, 2020
- Emerging Alumni Award: Matthew Beatty – class of 2015
- Service to Community Award: Larry Kaberle – class of 1965
Kaberle, now living in Rowley, taught for 13 years after graduating from UIU with an elementary education degree. During part of his career, he served as an assistant teacher and mentor to young adults at Four Oaks in Independence.
Kaberle served as a United States Postal Service carrier for 23 years before retiring in 2005. He also served as the city clerk in Rowley for 13 years.
A third-generation UIU student, Kaberle was active in Science and Environmental Club, National Honor Scholastic Recognition Society, and Philosophy Club while attending UIU. This honored alumnus continues to attend the university’s Kissing Under the Arch, International Cultural Night, President’s Christmas Open House and Ugly Sweater Party, President’s Fundraising Ball, and other homecoming activities.
Kaberle regularly attends and supports many organizations, including the Independence swimming pool and recreation center, North Linn School District alumni meetings, River’sEDGE Sports Complex, and Bender Pool in Cedar Rapids. An active member of the United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, he has or continues to serve as a member of the church board, choir, bell choir, band, Sunday Community Lunch Bunch, Bible study, and Sunday school programs.
The Strawberry Point native has performed in choir concerts and directed bell choirs at care centers, assisted seniors with transportation and yard/housework, and served as a mentor to bereaving parents.
A current Buchanan County Historical Society member, Kaberle is a former Lions Club member, and Cub Scout and 4-H leader. Joining Larry in the majority of his volunteer activities is his wife of 51 years, Janice.
“Thank you UIU!” Kaberle wrote to the university. “I really appreciate this special honor! Thank you to the awards committee, my wife Janice who works with me on all projects, our son Eric for nominating me, and the Lord for giving me these special abilities and leading me where I needed to help in the community. Caroling at care centers, working with teenagers at Four Oaks, and portraying historical figures in the community brings much joy to us as well as others. We have had an exciting life…the rewards of helping in the community never end. We try to help others enjoy themselves. Community service has brought much fulfillment to our lives!”
In a later interview, Kaberle continued to laud Upper Iowa University.
“It’s a great college,” he said. “They have small classes and work hard to make sure everyone succeeds. The president and his wife get to know you.”