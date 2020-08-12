INDEPENDENCE – Independence native and WWII veteran Herbert G. “Herb” Kane, 96, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Candy Nardini, in Waterloo. Herb was a member of the proverbial “Greatest Generation,” and served in the Navy from 1942 to 1946.
Due to concerns about the coronavirus, his funeral was delayed until Saturday, August 8. Services and a meal were held at Prairie Lakes Church in Waterloo. He was then escorted by the Iowa State Patrol and Patriot Guard Riders to Mount Hope Cemetery for a graveside service with full military rites provided by U..S Navy personnel from Des Moines. Members of AmVets Post 49 of Cedar Falls gave a 21-gun salute and played Taps. The American Flag from his coffin was presented to Candy. He and his late wife Marie are buried just east of the veteran memorial at Mt Hope.
His daughter Candy shared his “life story,” which she wrote with her father in 2015:
Herb Kane was born the fifth of seven children to Fred and Alice (Plimpton) Kane in the family home in Independence on March 14, 1924. Shortly after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Herb, and his brother Dick enlisted in the Navy. He was 18. Dick was 17 and had to lie about his age to join. Herb did not graduate with his class, but he was awarded a graduation diploma because he was in the service when his class graduated.
He started his military life at the Naval Air Station near Corpus Christi, Texas, and was eventually transferred to a naval base near Seattle-Tacoma, Washington. He was part of the first crew on the USS Prichett, a brand new Fletcher Class Destroyer making her maiden voyage in July 1943. The Prichett would be Herb’s home for the next two-plus years. Herb saw a lot of war in the South Pacific during 1944-1945. His ship was involved in eight major battles and there were many days this Seaman First Class thought would be his last.
Herb was in charge, for a time, of sewing the burial bags of sailors who died at sea. He was also a first loader on a dual 40mm gun. Through many battles, Herb lost many of his shipmates and of the squadron of nine ships that went to war, only three of the ships and their crews returned home.
As his ship provided fire support in February 1945, Herb saw the United States flag raised on Iwo Jima.
After the war, when he returned to Iowa and settled in his hometown of Independence, he courted and later eloped with Marie Blumenshine on May Day, May 1, 1947. They were married in the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They raised two children, Candy and Randy (a first son passed away following serious complications at birth) in Evansdale.
Herb was employed at Chamberlain Mfg. Corporation for 45 years, retiring in 1987. He worked in the factory assembling civilian products for refrigerators, washing machine wringers, and Chamberlain garage door openers. As the Viet Nam war and subsequent wars broke out, he produced munitions for the U.S. Government.
After his retirement, Herb and some of his shipmates coordinated yearly DD561 ship reunions across the U.S. These were special trips for him as he reconnected with former shipmates and shared stories of those years at sea. Herb enjoyed leisurely days of fishing, mall walking with Marie, taking various day trips, and doted on their four grandchildren.
In 1997, Herb and Marie celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. Sadly, shortly thereafter Marie was diagnosed with cancer and passed away on June 30, a day shy of her 69th birthday.
Parkview Care Center became Herb’s home in August 2013, and he moved to NorthCrest when it opened in November of that year. Residents and staff were Herb’s extended family. He was quick-witted and enjoys a good joke and was a great storyteller. He relentless taunts of the NorthCrest employees affectionately earned him the nicknamed “Trouble.”
“His life has been full, and he is truly a member of the Greatest Generation,” wrote Candy.
Herbs obituary was published in the June 13 issue of the Bulletin Journal.