WINTHROP – Kathrine L. “Kate” “Granny” Miller will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, Sept. 11.
Kate was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Clermont, Iowa.
Kate has two children, Alton (Sue) Miller of Hampton, Illinois, and Charlene “Sharky” (Dan) Hare of Winthrop; four grandsons; one granddaughter; five great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters (one great-granddaughter deceased): one great-great-grandson; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Please send birthday greetings to:
Kate Miller
P.O. Box 222
Winthrop, IA 50682