INDEPENDENCE – Kidsville Early Learning Center announces its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children in care who are unable to pay the full price of meals served under the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The Kidsville Early Learning Center serves nutritious meals every day. Enrolled children in care may buy lunch and supper for $2.30, breakfasts for $1.45, and snacks for no charge.
Enrolled children from families whose income is at or below the levels shown on the Income Eligibility Guidelines below are eligible for either free meals or reduced-price meals priced at $.40 for lunch/supper, $.30 for breakfast, and no charge for snacks.
To apply for free or reduced price meals, complete an application available at the participating child care center listed above as soon as possible, sign it, and return it to the child care center. An application, which does not contain all required information, cannot be used by the child care center. If required information is missing, your child will be denied the meal benefits. Call your child care center if you need help with the form.
Child care participants who are members of FIP or food assistance households or who are Head Start participants are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Adult care participants who are members of food assistance households or who are SSI or Medicaid participants are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
COMPLETE APPLICATION: For an enrolled child, a complete application must include: the enrolled child’s name; total household income and the names of all household members, social security number of the responsible adult who signed the application, or state that this adult does not have one; or the enrolled child’s food assistance or child’s FIP case number (either number is automatic free eligibility); the signature of an adult household member; and the date the parent/guardian signed the application.
For an enrolled adult, a complete application must include names of the enrolled adult and all family members dependent upon the enrolled adult for financial assistance, social security number of the enrolled adult or the adult signing on behalf of the enrolled adult or state that the signing adult does not have one; the enrolled adult’s total monthly income or food assistance number or SSI number or Medicaid number (any of the three numbers is automatic free eligibility); and the date the application is signed.
VERIFICATION: The information on the application may be checked by the child care or other officials at any time during the year. Giving false information is a federal offense and may be punishable.
REPORTING CHANGES: If your enrolled child is approved for meal benefits, you do not need to tell the child care center when your household income increases or when your household size changes from the current size or, if your enrolled child loses eligibility for food stamp or FIP benefits (if applicable) during the next year unless you report zero income.
You may apply for benefits at any time during the year. If you are not eligible now but have a decrease in household income, become unemployed, or have an increase in family size, or have enrolled children that become eligible for food assistance or FIP, fill out an application at any time.
FOSTER CHILDREN: In certain cases, foster children are eligible for these benefits. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for free and reduced-price benefits for them, please make a separate application for such children as per the instructions on the application form.
USDA NONDISCRIMINATION STATEMENT:
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
IOWA NONDISCRIMINATION STATEMENT:
It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and
216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office Building, 400 E. 14th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website:https://icrc.iowa.gov/.{/div}