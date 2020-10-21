INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram would like to introduce his most recent hire, Deputy Klint Bentley.
Deputy Bentley began employment with the sheriff’s office on October 5, 2020. He was most recently employed by the Fairbank Police Department, where he served in both a police officer and police chief role during the almost three years he was there. He also worked for the Independence Police Department for a short time.
Deputy Bentley was born and raised in the Fairbank area, where he went to Wapsie Valley High School, graduating with the class of 2003. He later moved to Waterloo and lived there for 12 years before being hired by Fairbank Police in 2017, and moving back to the Fairbank area at that time.
Deputy Bentley is excited to be with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and is looking forward to serving the citizens of Buchanan County.