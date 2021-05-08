INDEPENDENCE – Lisa Kremer, executive director of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), was one of 170 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course (HEDC) in April.
HEDC is a program that provides intensive professional development geared specifically to economic developers. Heartland attendees receive fundamental economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate, and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics, and managing economic development organizations.
The 2021 HEDC online class included representatives from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico. Attendees were trained by nationally recognized faculty from within the profession of economic development.
HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa, and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.
“Heartland students learn about a variety of best practices that they can apply back in their own organizations and communities,” says Allen Kunkle, CEcD, HEDC board chair. “Heartland provides a solid foundation upon which each developer can build their base of knowledge and experience.”
The Heartland Economic Development Course is a partnership of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Missouri Economic Development Council, Nebraska Economic Developers’ Association, Oklahoma Professional Economic Development Association, the Professional Developers of Iowa, and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.