INDEPENDENCE – The end of 2020 marked the end of a nearly 50-year career in real estate for Ralph Kremer.
Ralph grew up on a farm near Aurora that his family took over in 1943. After graduating from high school, he served in the military during the Korean conflict. In 1961, he began farming on his own.
After 10 years, he was farming several farms around Buffalo Township, one of which was owned by Earl Chamberlain, a Realtor based in Cedar Rapids.
“Earl asked me if I would consider getting a real estate license to help with farms listed in Buchanan County,” Ralph said.
He earned his license in September 1971, and has focused mostly on selling farms and acreages. In addition to Earl Chamberlain, Ralph worked under Jack Waskow, Harry Stimson, Larry Karsten, and most recently for Steve Ohl at Ohl Iowa Realty, Real Estate & Insurance.
“While ‘location, location, location’ is a good adage for farmland as it is for buying a home, the Corn Suitability Rate (CSR) and the amount of tiling are a bit more important. Farmers should look for a CSR of 80 or more,” said Ralph, “and hopefully well-tiled.”
Ralph said in the old days, farmers would lay tile lines 70 feet apart and, if they could afford it, come back later and run more lines in between.
For home buyers, Ralph suggests getting your financing together early so you know what you can afford to pay.
“Planning ahead really helps,” he said.
For home sellers, he suggests working with a potential buyer.
“Don’t paint anything or get new carpet in a color a buyer does not want,” he said. “Work with them. Make the cost of painting or carpet a point of negotiation. When you get close to your price – sell!”
To be a good agent, Ralph says you have to have a good relationship with the public.
“Be honest about problems with a property,” he said. “Being able to help people has been a life goal, and being a real estate agent has helped.”
To illustrate, Ralph shared that the late ’70s and early ’80s were very difficult for farmers. Interest rates were 18 to 20 percent. Many people lost their farms and homes.
“One lady, recently widowed, had her farmland taken away and was left with just her home,” said Ralph. “Unfortunately, the taxes on the home were not up to date. I was able to sell the home for enough to pay the back taxes and for her to buy a home in town.”
Getting a real estate license is more involved now than it was 50 years ago.
“When I started, there was just a 25-page booklet to study and a test that took a half hour,” Ralph said. “Now the test is on a computer and you have to earn 28 Continuing Education Units every two years.”
Of course, the price of land has changed also. When Ralph was farming, land sold for $300 per acre. Now the average sale price is $8,600an acre and can rent for $300 per acre.
In retirement, Ralph plans to keep to his place on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard with his wife Inez and dog Missy. He retired from being a county supervisor at the end of 2015 after serving 38 years, but he will continue to be a part of the Buchanan County Housing Board and being a member of Aurora American Legion Post 435. He will also be helping his son Jon, who took over the family farm, with moving equipment as needed.