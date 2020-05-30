BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) announces that Lisa Kremer of Independence has been hired as its new executive director. She will officially take office on Wednesday, July 1, upon the retirement of the current executive director, George Lake.
Kremer is a Buchanan county native who grew up on a farm near Walker and graduated from North Linn High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Loras College. Her local roots run deep, as she has many family members living in the county.
“Economic development is a mechanism that assists businesses, industries, and communities of all sizes with their growth and development. It creates a positive economic environment that encourages a quality workforce, high quality of living, and a place where people want to live, work, and play,” Kremer said.
She continued, “Because of COVID-19, everyone has had to rethink how things are done and adapt to a new way of doing things. Buchanan county and its communities are no different. Helping the businesses and industries navigate through all of the new programs that are available and changes as they develop will be a top priority. I have every confidence that Buchanan county and the Cedar Valley region will recover from this and come back stronger than before. When this will happen is the question.”
Ms. Kremer brings a strong background in economic development to the BCEDC. She began her professional career when she was employed for two years as the Main Street director for Hampton, Iowa. She was then hired as the economic director for Worth and Winnebago counties, where she initiated and delivered on many activities that supported businesses and communities.
“When I worked for Worth and Winnebago counties, Win-Worth BETCO (Betterment Council), I not only worked with business and industries – including Winnebago Industries – I was on the ground level of the development of the Top of Iowa Welcome Center located three miles south of the Minnesota boarder in Worth county,” Kremer said.
For the past three years Kremer has been employed as the communication manager for the BCEDC. In this capacity, Lisa has actively assisted with every aspect of economic development programing and has interacted with city councils and businesses throughout the county. She manages the BCEDC’s social media outlets and websites, and publishes monthly newsletters and weekly press releases.
“I have had the enjoyment of working with Lisa for the past three years, and I am happy that she has been hired as the BCEDC executive director,” Lake exclaimed. “Lisa has strong attention to detail and planning, and she will continue and expand programing activities that support our Buchanan county businesses and communities. Of course, her communication skills will enhance and support everything that she does.”
Gerald Dennie, BCEDC president and mayor of Winthrop, said, “The BCEDC board of directors is pleased that Lisa has been hired as the executive director. She has worked with us for three years, and we know that she has the skills needed to be successful.”
When asked about her family, Kremer said, “I have an amazing husband, Joe. We have been married 29 years as of June 15. Joe works for Central Rivers Area Education Agency (AEA). I have six great kids, a great daughter-in-law, a beautiful grandson, and grandbaby number 2 on the way. Our oldest son, Alex, and his family just moved to Atlantic, Iowa. Our oldest daughter, Katelin, works as the marketing associate for the Investment Center in Independence. My twin sons are in school – Luke is at UNI studying to be a CPA and Nick is at ISU studying ag business. Ben will be a senior next year, and my daughter, Lizzy, will be in 8th grade, both at Independence.”
Kremer is active with local tourism, including the tourism marketing committee. She is also involved with Independence Post Prom and serves on the St. John’s Parish Council.