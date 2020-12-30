(Originally published May 30. Edited for space.)
BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) announces that Lisa Kremer of Independence has been hired as its new executive director. She will officially take office on Wednesday, July 1, upon the retirement of the current executive director, George Lake.
Kremer is a Buchanan county native who grew up on a farm near Walker and graduated from North Linn High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Loras College. Her local roots run deep, as she has many family members living in the county.
“Economic development is a mechanism that assists businesses, industries, and communities of all sizes with their growth and development. It creates a positive economic environment that encourages a quality workforce, high quality of living, and a place where people want to live, work, and play,” Kremer said.
Ms. Kremer brings a strong background in economic development to the BCEDC. She began her professional career when she was employed for two years as the Main Street director for Hampton, Iowa. She was then hired as the economic director for Worth and Winnebago counties, where she initiated and delivered on many activities that supported businesses and communities.
For the past three years Kremer has been employed as the communication manager for the BCEDC. In this capacity, Lisa has actively assisted with every aspect of economic development programing and has interacted with city councils and businesses throughout the county. She manages the BCEDC’s social media outlets and websites, and publishes monthly newsletters and weekly press releases.
Gerald Dennie, BCEDC president and mayor of Winthrop, said, “The BCEDC board of directors is pleased that Lisa has been hired as the executive director. She has worked with us for three years, and we know that she has the skills needed to be successful.”
Kremer is active with local tourism, including the tourism marketing committee. She is also involved with Independence Post Prom and serves on the St. John’s Parish Council.