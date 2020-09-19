The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle accident on Labor Day on I380 in Buchanan County, near the 50-miles marker.
Howard Wayne Brodigan, 61, of Janesville, died at the scene of the accident after being ejected from his 2004 Yamaha. In the initial report, the investigators thought Brodigan had lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. However, the State Patrol has further investigated and now believes Brodigan was the victim of a hit-and-run after being struck from behind by an SUV that left the scene. That driver remains unknown at this time.
The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Monday, September 7. The updated ISP report reveals Brodigan was northbound on I380 when he was rear-ended by a 2020 gray Mitsubishi Outlander. The motorcycle slid into the outside lane going down and coming to final rest on its side, with Brodigan ejected. The SUV went off the roadway after making contact with the motorcycle and hit a mile-marker post, then continued and did not stop after the accident.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are investigating. Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department, and North Benton Ambulance assisted at the scene.