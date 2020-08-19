INDEPENDENCE – Monday night’s regular meeting of the Independence Community School District board of education drew comments on Facebook during a live streaming of the nearly three-hour meeting.
As the district prepares for the 2020-21 school year to begin on Monday, August 24, some of those watching the meeting live commented about masks not being worn by everyone in attendance.
Viewers may have found that a bit ironic, because among the topics for discussion on the evening’s agenda were the Return to Learn/Return to School plans and the use of masks by all staff members as well as by students in grades 7-12 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
One of those not wearing a mask was Eric B. Smith, president of the local board of education.
In a statement, Smith said, “Reflecting on the feedback that I was not wearing a mask during the August 17 school board meeting, I agree that it was strange that I participated in a discussion about the importance of wearing a mask at school while my mask was sitting next to the meeting agenda. I should have been wearing my mask. Going forward, the school board meetings will be conducted with school board members, administrators, staff, students, and residents in attendance wearing masks for the duration that masks are required in school.”
He went on to add, “This was one of my teachable moments in 2020.”
Superintendent Russ Reiter, who was not wearing a mask during the meeting, said, “I set up the new board room last night so that all of the board members would be a minimum of six feet apart. In hindsight, I should have included a mask as a precautionary measure and not relied solely on social distancing as the only mitigation practice.
“I recognize that not everyone was able to socially distance themselves in the board room. We can do better and will do better next time.”
