On a cold, rainy Thursday, September 10, the Independence Ladies’ Literary Club met at First Ward Park. After a brown bag lunch and short meeting, members enjoyed a question-and-answer session with K-9 Handler Deputy Sheriff Ben Ward. Deputy Ward introduced his partner, Deputy Koda, a handsome long-hair Belgian Malinois, who stole the hearts of those present.
Ward’s presentation clearly indicated the close relationship between the partners, as well as Koda’s value to the sheriff’s department.
The group also appreciated additional input about Koda’s off-duty life from Ben’s wife, Kristy.